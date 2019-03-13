Stars' Ben Bishop: Extends shutout streak

Bishop turned aside all 35 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Sabres.

He's stonewalled the opposition in three straight starts, and Bishop is now less than a period away from setting a new franchise record and eclipsing the 219-plus minute shutout streak Ed Belfour put together in Nov. 2000. The hot streak has pushed Bishop into the NHL lead in GAA (2.08) and save percentage (.932), and he'll get his shot at writing his name in the Stars' record book Thursday on the road in Minnesota.