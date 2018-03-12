Stars' Ben Bishop: Faces shots Monday
Bishop (knee) took the ice prior to Monday's practice but is unlikely to play Tuesday in Montreal, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to the report, bench boss Ken Hitchcock would like Bishop to take part in Tuesday's morning skate, but even if he does, the big netminder is unlikely to see game action until he's able to participate in a full practice. If Hitchcock holds to this plan, then the most likely date for Bishop's return would be Friday in Ottawa, seeing as the Stars won't have a full practice until Thursday. That said, Hitchcock could offer an additional update following Tuesday's morning skate if he believes that the University of Maine product has made unexpected progress.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...