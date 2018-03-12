Bishop (knee) took the ice prior to Monday's practice but is unlikely to play Tuesday in Montreal, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to the report, bench boss Ken Hitchcock would like Bishop to take part in Tuesday's morning skate, but even if he does, the big netminder is unlikely to see game action until he's able to participate in a full practice. If Hitchcock holds to this plan, then the most likely date for Bishop's return would be Friday in Ottawa, seeing as the Stars won't have a full practice until Thursday. That said, Hitchcock could offer an additional update following Tuesday's morning skate if he believes that the University of Maine product has made unexpected progress.