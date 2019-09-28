Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing Avalanche
Bishop is slated to start Saturday's preseason finale against Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has been razor sharp thus far this preseason, maintaining an impressive 1.88 GAA and .951 save percentage through two appearances. If he can stay healthy, the 32-year-old will be an elite fantasy option in 2019-20.
