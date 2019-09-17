Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing Blues Monday
Bishop will start Monday's preseason contest against St. Louis, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coming off a runner-up Vezina Trophy finish, Bishop will be the Stars' primary goaltender again this season. He'll get warmed up Monday against the Blues in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals.
