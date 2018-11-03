Bishop will guard the cage in Saturday's road matchup with Washington, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has been rock solid this season, compiling a 5-4-0 record in nine appearances while posting an admirable 2.26 GAA and .925 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a road matchup with a Capitals club that's 3-1-1 at home this campaign.