Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing Coyotes
Bishop will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game against Arizona, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Maple Leafs and Canadiens while posting an admirable 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage. The 33-year-old American will attempt to secure his 21st victory of the season in a home matchup with a Coyotes club that's only averaging 2.41 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.
