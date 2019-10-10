Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing Flames
Bishop will guard the cage during Thursday's home game against Calgary, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has had a disappointing start to the season, posting a 1-2-0 record while registering an underwhelming .902 save percentage and 2.71 GAA in three appearances. The 6-foot-7 netminder will look to start returning to form in a home matchup with a Flames team that's averaged 3.00 goals per contest through the first three games of the campaign.
