Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing off against Devils
Bishop will get the road start Saturday versus the Devils, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop is coming off a tough outing where he let up four goals on 33 shots to the Maple Leafs. The veteran netminder is having a solid season, but he hasn't been special on the road with a 5-4-1 record and .907 save percentage. He'll draw a favorable matchup, however, as the Devils are in another slump with losses in four of the last five games.
