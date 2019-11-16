Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing off against Oilers
Bishop will tend the road twine in Saturday's matchup against the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop is on a tear, as he's won three straight games and limited his opponent to just one goal in each contest to record an excellent .969 save percentage. It's always a tough test to face off against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as the Oiler have won three of their last four contests and scored 3.8 goals per game in the process.
