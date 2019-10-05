Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing off with defending champs

Bishop is the expected starter for Saturday's clash with St. Louis.

Bishop cam tantalizingly close to leading Dallas to a series win over the Blues in the Western Conference semis last year, but St. Louis ultimately took home a Game 7 overtime win. The veteran netminder will hope to exact some measure of revenge here on the road. Bishop held Boston to two goals on 20 shots in his team's opener but still got saddled with the loss.

