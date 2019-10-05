Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing off with defending champs
Bishop is the expected starter for Saturday's clash with St. Louis.
Bishop cam tantalizingly close to leading Dallas to a series win over the Blues in the Western Conference semis last year, but St. Louis ultimately took home a Game 7 overtime win. The veteran netminder will hope to exact some measure of revenge here on the road. Bishop held Boston to two goals on 20 shots in his team's opener but still got saddled with the loss.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.