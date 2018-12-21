Stars' Ben Bishop: Fails to build on Tuesday's shutout

Bishop gave up three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

The visiting Blackhawks raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 21:56 and later sealed things with a pair of empty-netters after Dallas was able to pull within one goal. Bishop's been frustrating to own of late, with four losses in his past five appearances. It looked like he was getting back on track with a shutout win over Calgary on Tuesday, but he fell right back into the loss column here. What's even more concerning is that he's posted a sub-.900 save percentage in each of the four losses in this poor stretch.