Stars' Ben Bishop: Fails to build on Tuesday's shutout
Bishop gave up three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.
The visiting Blackhawks raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 21:56 and later sealed things with a pair of empty-netters after Dallas was able to pull within one goal. Bishop's been frustrating to own of late, with four losses in his past five appearances. It looked like he was getting back on track with a shutout win over Calgary on Tuesday, but he fell right back into the loss column here. What's even more concerning is that he's posted a sub-.900 save percentage in each of the four losses in this poor stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...