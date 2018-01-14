Bishop stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The game was knotted at 1-1 heading into the third period, but after Jonathan Bernier weathered a storm at one end of the ice Bishop wasn't able to do the same, allowing two goals on only seven shots in the period before being lifted late for an extra attacker. The 31-year-old still has a 1.89 GAA and .939 save percentage over his last nine games, but he could have a tough time regaining his form with the Stars on the road for a Monday afternoon tilt against the Bruins in their next game.