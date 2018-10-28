Bishop made 19 saves in a 4-2 road loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

Bishop yielded three goals on just 22 shots, with the hosts potting a fourth into an unguarded cage. The loss was particularly disappointing for Dallas' top netminder since Detroit only had one win heading into Sunday's action. Bishop's record now stands at 4-4-0 to complement decent ratios (2.42 GAA and .917 save percentage) through eight games.