Stars' Ben Bishop: Falls in overtime

Bishop stopped 37 of 41 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Bishop was just under four minutes away from a second straight road win when New York's Mathew Barzal tied the game on a fortunate bounce off the end boards. Anthony Beauvillier later beat Bishop on a breakaway in overtime to secure the win for the Islanders. The loss dropped Bishop to 18-11-4 with a 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll look to bounce back Friday against Minnesota.