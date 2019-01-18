Stars' Ben Bishop: Falls short in loss
Bishop made 17 saves on 19 shots Thursday, taking a defeat in a 2-1 loss to Los Angeles.
There's usually nothing wrong with holding an opponent to two goals, but when you only see 19 pucks, that's actually a problem. Bishop simply isn't playing that well right now, having failed to break .900 in his save percentage in four of his five starts in January, and it's best to look at other options if you can until he turns things around.
