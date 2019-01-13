Stars' Ben Bishop: Falls to Blues

Bishop yielded three goals on 28 shots during Saturday's loss to the Blues.

Bishop has alternated wins and losses over the last six games, and he still has a respectable .916 save percentage and 2.67 GAA over that span. The inconsistent play in the win-loss column can be frustrating for fantasy owners, but his .922 save percentage and 2.39 GAA on the season are his best marks since the 2015-16 season.