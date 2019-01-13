Stars' Ben Bishop: Falls to Blues
Bishop yielded three goals on 28 shots during Saturday's loss to the Blues.
Bishop has alternated wins and losses over the last six games, and he still has a respectable .916 save percentage and 2.67 GAA over that span. The inconsistent play in the win-loss column can be frustrating for fantasy owners, but his .922 save percentage and 2.39 GAA on the season are his best marks since the 2015-16 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...