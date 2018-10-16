Stars' Ben Bishop: Falters against Ottawa
Bishop allowing three goals on 23 shots in a 4-1 loss to Ottawa on Monday.
Bishop held the Senators off the scoreboard until Maxime Lajoie put his team on the board with just seconds remaining in the second period. In the opposite net, Craig Anderson stifled the Stars offense, not giving Bishop much of a chance to win. In his last two appearances, the Denver native has coughed up nine goals on just 52 shots. He'll likely have the night off Tuesday and get back to action against the Wild on Friday.
