Stars' Ben Bishop: First goalie off
Bishop was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will be between the pipes on the road versus Toronto.
Bishop sat out the Stars' previous two games after having posted a 2-3-1 record and .898 save percentage in his last seven outings. Even though the Denver native has been struggling of late, he is unlikely to concede the starting job to Anton Khudobin, though he may see a few extra starts headed Khudobin's way down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.