Stars' Ben Bishop: First goalie off

Bishop was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will be between the pipes on the road versus Toronto.

Bishop sat out the Stars' previous two games after having posted a 2-3-1 record and .898 save percentage in his last seven outings. Even though the Denver native has been struggling of late, he is unlikely to concede the starting job to Anton Khudobin, though he may see a few extra starts headed Khudobin's way down the stretch.