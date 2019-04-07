Stars' Ben Bishop: Flawless to close out season

Bishop made 24 saves to shut out the Wild in the regular-season finale Saturday, with the final score at 3-0.

Bishop was questionable with a lower-body injury, but he toughed it out and clearly was none the worse for wear in the final tune-up ahead of the playoffs. Dallas will meet with the Predators for the conference quarterfinals, with Bishop naturally expected to get most -- if not all -- of the starts as the traditional No. 1 starter for the Central Division club.