Stars' Ben Bishop: Flawless to close out season
Bishop made 24 saves to shut out the Wild in the regular-season finale Saturday, with the final score at 3-0.
Bishop was questionable with a lower-body injury, but he toughed it out and clearly was none the worse for wear in the final tune-up ahead of the playoffs. Dallas will meet with the Predators for the conference quarterfinals, with Bishop naturally expected to get most -- if not all -- of the starts as the traditional No. 1 starter for the Central Division club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...