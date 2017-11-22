Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets back-to-back starts

Bishop will be the road starter Wednesday against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This is a tough ask of Bishop, who started Tuesday night as well. However, since Kari Lehtonen is out for personal reasons, the Stars were pushed into giving Bishop back-to-back starts. He's played well in his last two starts, but he has a .908 save percentage on the season.

