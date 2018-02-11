Play

Bishop will be the home netminder Sunday against the Canucks, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

No surprise here, as Bishop has a 2.43 GAA and a .920 save percentage in his first season with the Stars. Expect business as usual in this one. The Canucks have only scored 2.56 goals per game, and they've managed a mere 29.5 shots on net per contest.

