Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets hook against Panthers

Bishop gave up six goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Anton Khudobin midway through the second period of Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran netminder had allowed more than three goals in a start only once all season before Friday's debacle. Bishop is 0-2-1 over his last three starts, but he still carries a strong 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage through 25 games. Expect him to shake this one off quickly.