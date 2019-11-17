Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets hook in Edmonton
Bishop stopped 12 of 15 shots before being replaced by Anton Khudobin early in the second period of Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
Jujhar Khaira's second goal of the afternoon seemed to catch Bishop napping, and Stars coach Jim Montgomery decided he'd seen enough even with the score only 3-2 for Edmonton. The veteran netminder avoided taking a loss, but the outing ended his streak of seven straight appearances allowing two goals or less. On the year, Bishop is 6-5-1 with a 2.29 GAA and .925 save percentage.
