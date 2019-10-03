Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets nod for season opener

Bishop will guard the cage in Thursday's home opener against the Bruins, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Bishop was one of the best netminders in the NHL in 2018-19 and arguably should have won the Vezina Trophy over Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy, compiling a 27-15-2 record while posting a 1.98 GAA and a league-leading .934 save percentage in 31 appearances. The 6-foot-7 American will look to start the 2019-20 campaign off with a bang by picking up his first win of the season in a tough home matchup with a high-powered Bruins offense.