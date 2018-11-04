Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets sixth win of season
Bishop made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Washington on Saturday night.
Sometimes you need to battle through to get a win and that's just what Bishop did. It wasn't pretty, but it got the team two points. Bishop is now 6-4 with a 2.32 GAA, .923 save percentage and one shutout. Those six wins put him among the league's best.
