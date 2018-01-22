Bishop will be the home starter against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Bishop has played great hockey since returning from an injury, as in 13 games he's posted a 1.97 GAA and a .931 save percentage. The Panthers are only 21st in goals per game (2.82), so this isn't that tough of a matchup for Bishop, especially at home.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories