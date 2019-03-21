Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod against Avs

Bishop will defend the home net from the Avalanche on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has enjoyed a rock-solid campaign consisting of a 25-14-2 record, 2.05 GAA and .932 save percentage. The American backstop has been especially hot of late, as he'll look to pin down a seventh straight win with his current heater including a microscopic 0.55 GAA and correspondingly impressive .980 save rate. Bishop's next opponent is an Avalanche club that's sunk all the way to sixth place in the Central Division standings.

