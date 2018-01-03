Bishop will tend the twine against New Jersey on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop put together a solid two-goal outing against Columbus on Tuesday, but was left hanging in the wings thanks to his offense that couldn't put pucks into the back of the net. In his last trio of games, the netminder is 2-1-0 with a 1.35 GAA and .955 save percentage. The 30-year-old has been significantly better at home (13-4-1 with a 1.96 GAA), but faces a Devils squad that is scoring 3.08 goals per game -- ninth best in the league.