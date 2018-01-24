Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod against Maple Leafs
Bishop will be between the pipes for Thursday's matchup with Toronto, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has stepped up his performance of late, as he is 4-1-1 in his previous six outings with a 1.82 GAA. The netminder will face a tough test in the Maple Leafs, who are netting 3.08 goals per game (seventh highest in the league). Fortunately for the Colorado native, the Stars will be playing at home, where he is 16-5-1 with a .934 save percentage.
