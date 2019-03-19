Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod against Panthers
Bishop (lower body) will be between the pipes at home versus Florida on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop returns following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. The netminder will look to pick up where he left off, as he is riding a five-game winning streak, in which he record a pair of shutouts and is sporting a .992 save percentage.
