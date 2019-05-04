Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod for Game 5
Bishop will start between the pipes for Friday's Game 5 matchup with the Blues in St. Louis, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop is currently 2-2-0 in this series, having allowed 11 goals in the first four games while posting a 2.78 GAA and .906 save percentage. With the series tied up, Game 5 will represent a huge opportunity for the Colorado native and his squad to tip the scales back in their favor after trailing the Blues in the series 2-1 following Game 3. Bishop is coming fresh off a Game 4 win, in which he made 27 of 29 possible saves.
