Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod for Game 5
Bishop will patrol the crease during Saturday's Game 5 against the Predators in Nashville, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop was fantastic in Wednesday's Game 4, turning aside 34 of 35 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and help his team return to Dallas for Monday's Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead by picking up his second road win of this postseason Saturday.
