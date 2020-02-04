Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod for road match

Bishop will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game versus the Islanders, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop played well in his last start Saturday against the Devils, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The 33-year-old netminder will try to pick up a second straight road victory in a matchup with a slumping Islanders squad that's gone 1-2-2 in its last five contests.