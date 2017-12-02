Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt

Bishop will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.

Bishop's been on a roll lately, picking up three consecutive wins while maintaining a 2.32 GAA and .926 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday in a home matchup with a Blackhawks club that's averaging 2.62 goals per game on the road this season, 21st in the NHL.