Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod for Sunday's match

Bishop will patrol the crease in Sunday's home game against the Sharks, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop has played well recently, compiling a 3-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.97 GAA and .935 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win Sunday in a home matchup with a hot Sharks team that has won three consecutive games.

