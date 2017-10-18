Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod for Thursday's game

Bishop will work between the pipes for Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Why not? Bishop has won two straight, including his defeating the 'Yotes on home ice with a 27-save performance Tuesday. He remains on the fringe of the elite fantasy goalies, so start him with confidence.

