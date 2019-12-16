Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Monday
Bishop will be between the pipes at home versus Edmonton on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop remains undefeated in regulation in his last five outings, as he posted a 3-0-2 record and .950 save percentage. The veteran netminder got shelled to the tune of three goals on 15 shots before getting the hook last time he squared off with the Oilers and will no doubt be looking for a better performance Monday.
