Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Sunday
Bishop will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop is coming off a 23-save shutout against the Bruins, so the Stars will ride the hot hand. The veteran netminder has performed admirably this season, sporting a .920 save percentage and 7-5-1 record. The Islanders provide a tough matchup with 3.33 goals per game (seventh in the league) but rank 29th in the league with a 44.59 Corsi For percentage.
