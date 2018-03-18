Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Sunday
Bishop will stop pucks against the Jets on Sunday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop has lost both starts against Winnipeg this season, yielding seven goals and a .863 save percentage. The veteran netminder will struggle to notch a win Sunday if recent offensive support continues -- Dallas has scored more than two goals just once in the last seven outings. Therefore, Bishop isn't a top option at this time, but his .916 save percentage this season proves he'll be serviceable in most instances.
