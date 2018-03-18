Bishop will stop pucks against the Jets on Sunday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop has lost both starts against Winnipeg this season, yielding seven goals and a .863 save percentage. The veteran netminder will struggle to notch a win Sunday if recent offensive support continues -- Dallas has scored more than two goals just once in the last seven outings. Therefore, Bishop isn't a top option at this time, but his .916 save percentage this season proves he'll be serviceable in most instances.