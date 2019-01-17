Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Thursday

Bishop will be between the pipes at home versus the Kinds on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop has been struggling of late, as he is 2-2-1 in his previous five outings along with a 3.03 GAA. The American netminder could benefit from squaring off with a Kings squad that is scoring a meager 2.25 goals per game (fewest in the league). With the All-Star break on the horizon, Bishop figures to get the nod against the Jets on Saturday as well -- though no official confirmation has come from the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories