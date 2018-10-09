Bishop will be between the pipes at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Through the first two outing of the year, Bishop has allowed just one goal on 63 shots -- including stonewalling the Jets' high-powered offense. It won't get any easier for the Denver native, as he faces John Tavares, Auston Matthews and the rest of the Leafs' offensively-minded squad Tuesday.