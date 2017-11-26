Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Bishop will be tend the twine in Vegas on Tuesday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In his first season with Dallas, Bishop is sporting a pedestrian .907 save percentage and 2.76 GAA along with a 10-7-1 record. Dallas was certainly hoping the 30-year-old netminder would post better numbers when he was signed to a six-year deal this offseason. Dallas' backup goalie Kari Lehtonen hasn't played well this season either, so don't expect Bishop to lose starts any time soon.

