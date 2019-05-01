Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Bishop will guard the cage at home for Wednesday's Game 4 matchup with St. Louis, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Bishop has underwhelmed through the first three games of the second round, as he is sporting a 3.04 GAA and .898 save percentage, a far cry from his first-round numbers, 1.90 and .945 respectively. Dallas is allowing 34 shots per game, worst of the eight remaining team, and will need to help Bishop out by limiting opportunities if the club is going to advance to the Western Conference final.
