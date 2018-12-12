Bishop will tend the twine versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Since returning from injury, Bishop is 2-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .937 save percentage. Last time the netminder squared off with the Ducks, he gave up two goals on 25 shots and walked away with the win. The Denver native will have to outduel fellow American keeper John Gibson to secure his 11th victory of the season.