Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod

Bishop will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Detroit, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was razor sharp in his last appearance last Saturday against the Wild, turning aside 30 of 31 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 13th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a slumping Red Wings team that's lost three consecutive games.