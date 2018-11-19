Bishop will be the road starter against the Rangers on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas News reports.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Bishop started Sunday against the Islanders. It's rare for a goalie to get the nod on back-to-back days, especially since the Stars have a capable backup in Anton Khudobin. Granted, Bishop has a 2.37 GAA and .923 save percentage, and he did stop 37 of the 39 shots he faced in a win Sunday, but there is still reason for healthy skepticism given the circumstances of this start.