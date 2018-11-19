Stars' Ben Bishop: Getting back-to-back starts
Bishop will be the road starter against the Rangers on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas News reports.
This is a bit of a surprise, as Bishop started Sunday against the Islanders. It's rare for a goalie to get the nod on back-to-back days, especially since the Stars have a capable backup in Anton Khudobin. Granted, Bishop has a 2.37 GAA and .923 save percentage, and he did stop 37 of the 39 shots he faced in a win Sunday, but there is still reason for healthy skepticism given the circumstances of this start.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...