Stars' Ben Bishop: Getting closer to return

Bishop (lower body) was able to skate Monday, but won't dress in Tuesday's clash against the Flyers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was able to return to the practice ice for the first time since suffering the lower-body injury Wednesday. Head coach Jim Montgomery did say that he expects Bishop to start either Friday or Saturday's game before the playoffs ensue. The 32-year-old has been great in his past five starts before injury, going 3-1-0 along with a 1.51 GAA and .942 save percentage. In his stead, Anton Khudobin will draw the start and Landon Bow will continue to serve as his backup.