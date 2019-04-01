Stars' Ben Bishop: Getting closer to return
Bishop (lower body) was able to skate Monday, but won't dress in Tuesday's clash against the Flyers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop was able to return to the practice ice for the first time since suffering the lower-body injury Wednesday. Head coach Jim Montgomery did say that he expects Bishop to start either Friday or Saturday's game before the playoffs ensue. The 32-year-old has been great in his past five starts before injury, going 3-1-0 along with a 1.51 GAA and .942 save percentage. In his stead, Anton Khudobin will draw the start and Landon Bow will continue to serve as his backup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...