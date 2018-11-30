Stars' Ben Bishop: Given keys to cage Saturday
Bishop will start in net for Saturday's road contest against the Canucks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
All signs pointed to this outcome for the contest following Bishop's activation off of injured reserve Thursday. He will make his 16th appearance between the pipes Saturday, owning a 2.44 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his seven road appearances thus far. He will take on a Canucks club averaging just 3.09 goals per game (tied for 20th) and a minus-4 goal differential at home this season, which should give Bishop a good chance at a victory in his return.
