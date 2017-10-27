Stars' Ben Bishop: Gives up five in loss

Bishop allowed five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Esa Lindell's power-play goal gave Dallas a 4-3 lead with under 10 minutes to play, but Bishop was beaten by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins less than two minutes later before giving up a Matthew Benning game-winner with 2:27 to play. This type of performance from Edmonton's explosive offense was never out of the question even though the Oilers came in averaging just 2.22 goals per game. Bishop's now surrendered 15 goals in his past four games after allowing just seven in his first five starts combined.