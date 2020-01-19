Stars' Ben Bishop: Gives up three goals in relief

Bishop allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief of Anton Khudobin in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.

It was not a good night for either of the Stars' goaltenders. Bishop wasn't a factor in the decision, but his GAA jumped to 2.28 while his save percentage dipped to .927 in 32 appearances. The Stars have over a week to reset from Saturday's poor outing before they face the ever-dangerous Lightning on Jan. 27.