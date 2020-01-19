Stars' Ben Bishop: Gives up three goals in relief
Bishop allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief of Anton Khudobin in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.
It was not a good night for either of the Stars' goaltenders. Bishop wasn't a factor in the decision, but his GAA jumped to 2.28 while his save percentage dipped to .927 in 32 appearances. The Stars have over a week to reset from Saturday's poor outing before they face the ever-dangerous Lightning on Jan. 27.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.